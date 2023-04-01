World Theatre Day: National Troupe of Nigeria Marks Day With IDP Children





The National Troupe of Nigeria marked the World Theatre Day (WTD) with Internally Displaced Children at the IDP camp, Kuchingoro, Abuja.

The event which took the form of a folklore competition amongst internally displaced children from across the FCT – Bethharbel Elementary School for IDP, Durumi; Interfaith School, Malaysia Garden ID, Apo; Sharing Prosperity School, IDP camp, Kuchingoro, and students of Junior Secondary School, Karmajiji, was targeted at keeping the children rooted in their culture, who through no fault of theirs were uprooted from their place of origin and heritage owing to conflict. It was also a means of showing the children that they are not forgotten, and intrinsically help them build a healthy respect and tolerance for each other’s cultures.

The competition saw the children perform dance, drama and song presentations, in addition to presenting a few speeches on the importance of peace. Their performance was judged by a three-man jury, comprising Deputy…





Source: Leadership Newspaper