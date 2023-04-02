Abuja Is Not A ‘No Man’s Land’, FCT Natives Insist





Natives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have condemned the description of Abuja as a ‘No Man’s Land’, insisting that the indigenes of Abuja have not bequeathed the ownership of their ancestral land to anyone.

The natives also said that the fact that the Federal Capital Territory was moved from Lagos to Abuja has not in any way gave their ancestral rights of the territory away, urging people describing the territory as a ‘no man’s land’ to have a rethink.

They regretted that the relocation of FCT to Abuja has led to the loss of their lands, political entitlements, and many other legitimate rights, insisting that it was time Abuja was accorded a state status so that natives can regain some political entitlements lost due to the current status of FCT.

The executive director of Abuja Original Inhabitants Youths Empowerment Organization (AOIYEO), Commandant Isaac David, while speaking during the natives’ first quarter townhall meeting in Kuje Area Council, said in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper