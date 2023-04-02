Bauchi Health Agency Ready To Tackle Infectious Diseases





Executive chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, has stressed the need for proactive measures in the fight against infectious diseases within communities.

Rilwanu Mohammed while speaking at a one day advocacy engagement meeting with traditional rulers and community leaders on prevention of infectious diseases in Bauchi said traditional rulers and community leaders have significant roles to play in achieving the set objectives of health within the communities considering the central role they occupy.

He said there was the need to always pause and reflect on the present situation of things in the communities in order to be able to know what has been done earlier which can be done differently to achieve the set objectives of a healthy society.

Represented by the deputy director, Disease Control and Immunization of the Agency, Haruna Wakili, he called on traditional rulers and community leaders to join hands to ensure…





Source: Leadership Newspaper