Emir of Bade Urges Muslims To Pray For Nigeria, Assist Needy





The Emir of Bade and deputy chairman, Yobe State Council of Traditional Rulers, Abubakar Umar-Suleiman, has urged Muslims to use the Ramadan fast to pray for the state and Nigeria.

The monarch while speaking with our correspondent in his palace yesterday said; “As we commence this year’s Ramadan Kareem, we need to come together to forgive one another for the sake of God.”

He urged the Muslim ummah to use the month of Ramadan to move closer to Allah by engaging in good deeds, charity, humanitarian services, supplications and seeking forgiveness at all times.

He also urged Muslims to devote themselves to prayers to address the country’s problems and assist the needy, particularly orphans, widows and the less privileged.

“I charge the faithful to live by the spirit of this holy month in which sins are forgiven and destinies are reshaped for good,” he said, stressing the importance of peaceful coexistence.





Source: Leadership Newspaper