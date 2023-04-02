Federal Gov’t Decries High Rate Of Violence Against PWDs





The federal government has revealed that there is high rate of violence against women, children, and other persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the country.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, disclosed this during the launch of a research report on “Decent Work for Persons With Disabilities” in Abuja.

She said that persons with disabilities throughout the world have been subjected to widespread violations of their human rights.

Tallen noted that available statistics indicated that the unemployment rate and more workers with disabilities tend to be twice or three times more than that of other workers.

The Minister, who was represented by Mrs Onwuzurike Gloria, said: “The challenge of access to the physical environment including transportation, housing or workplaces coupled with still health prejudices among many employers, co-workers, and the general public aggravates already difficult situations.

“It is worrisome to know that physical accessibility prevents a major…





Source: Leadership Newspaper