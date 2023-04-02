For Political Balancing, Alkali Resigns As NNPP National Chairman 





The national chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Prof. Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali, has resigned his position to create political balancing and inclusion in the party.

A letter of resignation signed by Alkali, dated Friday, March 31, 2023 and copied the National Leader and presidential candidate of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; chairman, Board of Trustees, Elder Chief Boniface Aniebonam, and BoT Secretary, Engr Buba Galadima, said the action was to help the NNPP win the next presidential election through inclusion.

LEADERSHIP reports that Alkali hails from the Northern part of Nigeria, the same region with the National Leader of the party, Kwankwanso, who is poised to still run for the office of the president in the 2027 general election.

Prof. Alkali’s decision of stepping down as National Chairman will give room for the NNPP to elect a Southerner as a replacement.

Under Alkali as the National Chairman of the NNPP, the opposition party was able to win the Kano…





Source: Leadership Newspaper