I Have Never Campaigned For Any Politician During Elections, Says Oyedepo Over Controversial Audio Clip





The presiding Bishop of Faith Tabernacle, David Oyedepo, on Sunday, has reacted to the controversial audio tape alleged to have been a phone conversation between him and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, saying he only advises and prays for politicians who come to him.

The clergyman, who stated this while preaching on Sunday at the church’s headquarters in Ogun State, noted that he has never campaigned for any politician during any election in the country.

It would be recalled that an online news outlet released an audio clip where Obi was heard telling the Bishop to help solicit votes from Christians in the South-West and Northern part of the country so that he can win the just-concluded 2023 presidential election.

Source: Leadership Newspaper