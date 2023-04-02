Police, Army Repel Attack On Police Outpost In Borno





The Joint Forces of the Nigerian troops have repelled an attack of the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists on a Police outpost in Jakana, Kaga local government area of Borno State.

A security expert had earlier raised the alarm over about six motorcycles conveying two fighters each dispatched from Jalori and headed to Kaga through Markuba.

Intelligence report obtained by Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad region from sources, said that the attack on the police station began at about 2:30am Saturday morning, when the terrorists mounted their GPMG and began shooting sporadically at the police outpost.

The sources said that the policemen stationed at the unit swiftly responded, resulting in a heavy gun battle with the troops deployed to protect the community which lasted for about 30 minutes.

He said that troops of the 29 Task Force Brigade fighting patrol were dispatched to the scene and assisted the police in fierce…





Source: Leadership Newspaper