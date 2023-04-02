Stock Market Shrugs Off Election Fever, Gains N2.4trn In Q1





The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) market capitalisation, which represents the market value of all listed companies, gained N2.441 trillion in the first quarter (Q1) of the year, despite election jitters.

Nigerians, on February 25 and March 18, 2023 went to the polls to decide the next leaders of the country.

However, the overall market performance measured by All-Share Index(ASI), which tracks the general market movement of all listed equities on the Exchange, rose by 5.11 per cent to close at 54,232.34 points in the first three months of the year from 51,595.66 points it closed on December 30, 2022.

Also, the market capitalisation gained N2.441 trillion to close on March 31, 2023 at N29.544 trillion from N27.103 trillion at which it opened for trading activities on January 3, 2023.

The sector performance was bullish as most indices closed the period on uptrend as at March 31, 2023. NGX Consumer Goods index appreciated the most by 19.32 per cent. NGX Premium Board index followed with a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper