BREAKING: Khosi Twala Wins $100k Big Brother Titans Grand Prize





South African housemate, Khosi Twala, has emerged winner of the maiden reality TV show, Big Brother Titans.

Khosi, who is a journalist, will take home the $100,000 grand prize.

The 25-year-old was among the Top 6 and later Top 3, and finally defeating Kanaga Jr to become the ultimate winner of the maiden edition of the Big Brother Titans tagged ‘Ziyakhala Wahala’ involving housemates from both Nigeria and South Africa.

Incidentally, Khosi was the first housemate to enter the Titans House on the first day of the reality TV show.

LEADERSHIP reports that the show held in South Africa and organised by Multichoice lasted 72 days.





Source: Leadership Newspaper