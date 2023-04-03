Chelsea Sack Potter As Saltor Takes Charge





Graham Potter’s spell as Chelsea manager has ended within a season. Brought in to replace Thomas Tuchel, The Blues struggled despite a major January spending spree.

Co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali confirmed Potter’s departure on Sunday’s night and that Bruno Saltor would take the reins on an interim basis. Chelsea take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Potter left his job at Brighton to take the reins in West London, and inherited an expensively assembled squad.

Thing started well with The Blues winning five on the spin to start his tenure, but they ran into a sticky patch as winter set in.

Boehly spent big during the January transfer window, but it did not result in an upturn in performances.

Since the turn of the year, Chelsea won four, drew five and lost seven matches in all competitions under Potter.

And Saturday’s home loss to Aston Villa proved the final straw for Chelsea who confirmed Potter’s departure the following day.

In a statement, Chelsea…





Source: Leadership Newspaper