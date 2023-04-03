Coca-Cola Commits To Provide Safe Water Access





The Coca-Cola Company has restated its commitment to providing access to clean water and sanitation in the country.

The company stated that, this is in line with its mission of making a difference in communities where it operates.

To this end, Coca-Cola Africa launched JAMII, a platform that is focused on three strategic pillars where it has made considerable progress; water leadership, women and youth economic empowerment and packaging waste management to deepen its ESG impact.

Through JAMII, the Coca-Cola system in Nigeria has been leading to improve access to safe water, sanitation and protect our natural water resources through meaningful partnerships with government, the private sectors, NGOs, and local communities.

In celebrating World Water Day, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability director of Coca-Cola, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe said: “we recognise that water is essential to our business and to the communities where we operate and are committed to being responsible…





Source: Leadership Newspaper