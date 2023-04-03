Ex-Gov Kalu’s Wife Dies In US





The wife of the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu, has died at the age of 61.

Senator Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, disclosed this on his verified Facebook page on Monday.

He described the deceased as a ‘woman of virtue’ who was committed to the service of God and humanity, adding that a memorial service in her honour will hold in the United States of America (USA) where she breathed her last.

He, however, did not give details as to when and how Mrs Kalu died including the burial arrangements.

“With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to eternal glory of Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu aged 61 years.

“She was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

“A memorial service in her honour is scheduled to hold in the United States of America (USA).

“Please remember her and loved ones in prayers at this difficult period.

“May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen,” Kalu…







Source: Leadership Newspaper