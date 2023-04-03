FIFA Strips Peru U17 World Cup Hosting Rights





Peru became the second country in two weeks to be stripped of the right to host a FIFA tournament, after the global football governing body announced on Monday that the South American nation had failed to fulfil infrastructure commitments ahead of the Under-17 World Cup.

FIFA said the U-17 tournament is still set to take place from November 10 to December 2, adding that its Council will designate a new host.

“The move was made given the inability of the host country to fulfil its commitments to completing the infrastructure required to stage the tournament.

“Despite a very positive working relationship between Fifa and the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF), it has been determined that there is now not sufficient time to secure the required investment and complete the necessary work with the Peruvian government ahead of the tournament start date.

“FIFA would like to express its thanks to the FPF for their efforts, and remains open to organising a competition in Peru in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper