Gunmen Storm Church, Kill 1, Kidnap Pastor, 4 Others In Benue





Suspected gunmen have invaded the Christian Pentecostal Church located at Akenawe, Tswarev in Ukemberagya/Tswarev council ward of Logo local government area of Benue State and killed one and captured the pastor in charge and four other worshippers.

LEADERSHIP gathered from locals in the area that the gunmen opened fire on the worshippers during Sunday morning healing service.

While confirming the incident in a telephone conversation with our correspondent, a community leader and president, Gaambe-Tiev Youths Association (GYA), Dr Hemen Terkimbi, said one person was killed during the attack, five sustained varying degrees of injuries and four others including the resident pastor, Gwadue Kwaghtyo, were captured and taken to an unknown destination.

He said, “Those who sustained injuries including the head of Akemkpa, Zaki Tyokase Ingyutu, who was wounded on the head and others are currently receiving treatments at different hospitals in Ugba and Anyiim areas of Logo local government…





Source: Leadership Newspaper