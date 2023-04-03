My Purported Suspension Attempt To Blackmail Me, Ex-Reps Minority Whip





A former Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Samson Osagie, has described as null and void his purported suspension by the All Progressives Congress (APC) of his Uhunmwonde local government area chapter of Edo State

The report of the former lawmaker’s suspension was contained in a letter signed by the entire executive members of the LGA under the chairmanship of Hon. Osawe Osayemwenre.

They hinged their action against Osagie based his alleged factionalisation of the party, absenteeism from party meetings and internal sabotage in the just-concluded 2023 general election.

But, in a swift reaction on Monday, Osagie said the reasons adduced for the suspension were spurious and totally untrue.

He said, “First, the said suspension purportedly carried out by a group of people, some of whom have denied knowledge as their signatures were taken from an attendance list of a previous meeting is not only laughable but a gross violation of Article 21 of the Party…





Source: Leadership Newspaper