Police Seal Off Labour Party Secretariat In Imo 





The Imo State headquarters of the Labour Party (LP) in Owerri has been sealed off by Police operatives.

Armed security operatives arrived the party secretariat along Wetheral Road by Old Ogboshishi Road on Monday and refused access to anyone into the property.

This is even as a source, who pleaded anonymity, claimed it was the donor of the property, Libo Agwara, who requested the Police to help retrieve his personal property.

But, in a swift reaction, LP National Secretary, Umar Farouk, in a statement, accused Governor Hope Uzodimma of using thugs and unauthorised Police operatives to invade the party secretariat.

Farouk said, “The national leadership of the Labour Party is shocked over the invasion and occupation of its secretariat in Owerri, today, Monday April 3, 2023 by the agents of Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, including thugs and unauthorized police men drafted from the Government House.

"Such illegal occupation of the secretariat was akin to similar invasion on the…





