Presidential Transition Council Disowns Fake Twitter Handle





The Presidential Transition Council (PTC) has said its attention has been drawn to a fake Twitter handle, @TransitionNgr (https://twitter.com/TransitionNgr.) created by unscrupulous persons since April, 2020, even before the establishment and inauguration of the Council.

According to a statement by the office of the secretary to the government of the federation, PTC said it has nothing to do with the fake Twitter account handle, and wished to state that approval for the establishment of the Presidential Transition Council was given by the President in February this year and was subsequently inaugurated by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who doubles as the chairman of the Council, Boss Mustapha, thereby exposing their irresponsible and calculated attempt to disseminate inaccurate and tainted information to unsuspecting members of the public.

For the avoidance of doubt, the SGF said the authentic Twitter account of the Presidential Transition Council is @FGNPTC…





Source: Leadership Newspaper