PSC, Police Set Up C’ttee To Address Recurring Recruitment Conflicts





The Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have set up a committee, which members were drawn from both establishments, tasked with the responsibility of finding a lasting solution to the recurring conflicts over recruitment into the Police Force.

This was revealed by the chairman of the PSC, Dr Solomon Arase, a retired inspector-general of police.

Making the revelation in Abuja when the inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, paid an historic courtesy visit to the chairman of PSC in Abuja on Monday, Dr Arase said the recruitment problems between the police and the commission will be addressed as the committee will find a suitable balance for both organisations to agree on.

He further stated that the PSC, an agency with oversight function on the police, will ensure that the police get the best support in order to succeed in its job.

The PSC chair while appreciating the IGP and the Force leadership for the thoughtful visit, assured that all…





Source: Leadership Newspaper