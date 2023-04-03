Rivers PDP Members Protest, Demands CTC Of Election Results





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, staged a protest at the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, demanding for the certified true copies (CTCs) of the results of the just-concluded National Assembly, Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

Recall that INEC had declared PDP candidates as winners of the February 25 National Assembly elections as well as the March 18 Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

LEADERSHIP observed that the protesters totally blocked the entire stretch of the Waterlines Junction and GRA Junction axis of Aba-Port Harcourt highway, leading to a gridlock on that axis of the road.

The PDP protesters, who were mostly youths, carried placards with the inscription: “It is INEC that declares election results, Not Police; We will resist it”, “INEC Declared Us Winner and We won the election. All we demand are CTC results from INEC”, among…





Source: Leadership Newspaper