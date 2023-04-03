Singer Portable Granted Bail By Ogun Court





29-year-old controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, was on Monday granted bail by a State High Court sitting in Ifo, Ogun State.

Recall that the singer was taken into custody earlier on Friday, March 31, 2023 by the State Police Command and consequently arraigned on six-count charge bordering on assault on Monday morning.

After Portable was docked, the court adjourned the matter to April 26, 2023, and ordered that the singer will be kept at Ilaro Correctional Centre till he perfects his N300,000 bail conditions.

Meanwhile, the complainant in the matter and an upcoming artiste, Osimosu Emmanuel, a.k.a Manny Monie told journalists at the premises of the Court on Monday that Portable was the architect of his own predicament.

Manny Monie said the controversial singer had ignored the court on two occasions.

He, however, suggested that before the next adjourned date, both parties might settle the matter out of court.





Source: Leadership Newspaper