43-yr-old Nigerian Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In South Africa





43-year-old Nigerian, Okwudilichukwu Bobokwu Idoko, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the North Gauteng High Court for contravening the Trafficking in Persons Act, Sexual Offenses Related Act and Immigration Act.

South African newspaper, Times Live reported that Okwudilichukwu, an illegal resident in South Africa, was arrested in October 2019 in the Brakpan area along with Ike Christopher Emeka Chukwu, 53, and two women who were acquitted after they turned out to be victims.

The court last Friday imposed a life sentence on Okwudilichukwu while Chukwu received a term of one-year imprisonment suspended for five years with an option of a 1,000 Rands fine.

Christopher Emeka Chukwu will be handed to the Department of Home Affairs for a deportation process to be instituted.





Source: Leadership Newspaper