Again, Bauchi APC Chieftain Resigns





Chairman of the media and publicity committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi, Comrade Sabo Muhammad has resigned his appointment.

Mohammed’s resignation is coming barely two days after executives of the party in Gamawa passed a vote of no confidence on national ex-officio, Sirajo Dada and APC’s hierarchy in Kukadi ward, Misau local government.

The party also suspended the Bauchi State chairman of the party, Babayo Aliyu Misau over alleged anti-party activities in the recently concluded general elections.

The chairman Bauchi APC media and publicity committee through a signed letter addressed to the party’s state secretary and made available to newsmen, said that resignation of his appointment as the chairman of the media and publicity standing committee is based on personal reasons and not political.

He said that he hoped that his resignation will hasten the re-building, re organisation, and re-strengthening the crusade which the party dearly needs for it to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper