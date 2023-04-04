BREAKING: Finland Joins NATO, Becomes 31st Member





Finland has officially joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), becoming its 31st member.

A statement issued by President Sauli Niinisto on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 disclosed that the Finish era of military non-alignment has come to an end.

He stated that membership of the military alliance will provide security for Finland and also strengthen its international position.

President Niinisto also stated that Finland applied to join NATO together with Sweden.

LEADERSHIP reports that NATO, which is also called the North Atlantic Alliance, is an intergovernmental military alliance between 31 member-states – 29 European and two North American countries.

Established in the aftermath of World War II, the organisation implemented the North Atlantic Treaty, signed in Washington, D.C., on April 4, 1949.

NATO is a collective security system: its independent member-states agree to defend each other against attacks by third parties. During the Cold War, NATO operated as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper