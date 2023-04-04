BREAKING: UNIBEN Final Year Student Shot Dead In Hostel





In what appeared like a cult-related killing, a final year student of University of Benin (UNIBEN) resident at Hall 3 Hostel, has been shot dead in his room by unknown gunmen.

The late student popularly known as ‘Mayor’ was said to be a student of the Department of Public Administration and was shot at about 9pm on Monday night causing panic among students.

As at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that his remains had been moved into an ambulance to be deposited at the morgue in the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.







Source: Leadership Newspaper