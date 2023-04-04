Broadcast Presidential Election Tribunal Proceedings Live!





First, Nigerians voted, so it’s only right that they see firsthand the tribunals at work!

That way, confidence will return to the system in general and to the judiciary in particular!

The millions who voted have a right to see and hear as their votes are being verified or nullified as the case may be.

We all saw the voting process, we saw the various stages of INEC collation, so we should also see the process of adjudication. After justice is done when it is seen to be done. Justice in secret is no justice.

This is more so because the 2023 general election has been described as flawed by most international and local observers. Very many Nigerians are yet to recover from the shock resulting from the poor management of the elections.

This is the first time in history when the power of state was challenged by traditionalists and cultists who successfully deprived many from voting in the name of tradition.

Those who are aggrieved have been told to go to court and many of them have…





Source: Leadership Newspaper