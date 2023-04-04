Navy Redeploys 52 Rear Admirals, 76 Commodores In Major Shake-up





The Nigerian Navy has appointed and redeployed 52 rear admirals and 76 Commodores in a major shake-up said to be carried out to boost efficiency.

A statement by the director, Information Naval Headquarters, Commodore Adedotun Olukayode Ayo-Vaughan, noted that the service had on Sunday released the appointments of senior officers of the ranks of Rear Admiral and Commodore as part of the routine reorganisation following the promotion of senior officers in the Service December 2022.

He said in the redeployment exercise, Rear Admiral Garba Abubakar has been reappointed as the Nigerian Navy delegate to the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while Rear Admiral Akano Adesope, a former Moderator at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, has been appointed as the Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordnance Depot.

Also, Rear Admiral Kennedy Egbuchulam, formerly director of Administration, Naval Headquarters is now reappointed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper