Terrorism: Deployment Of Modern Equipment, Specially Trained Troops Yielding Result – COAS





The Chief of Army Staff Lt.- Gen. Faruk Yahaya has said the injection of modern equipment and specially trained troops has been rewarding in the fight against terrorism and other criminal elements.

General Yahaya stated this on Monday at the opening ceremony of 3rd quarter COAS conference holding in Abuja.

“Our continuous injection of specially trained troops and special equipment through Operations LAKE SANITY and DESERT SANITY to complement efforts by Operation HADIN KAI have been rewarding.

“The insurgents and terrorists no longer have freedom of action and that has amongst other benefits resulted in massive surrender by the adversaries. These efforts expectedly have enhanced troop poise and greatly improved the security situation and public confidence in the North East.”

He continued, “In terms of equipment procurement, in this quarter, the Nigerian Army has procured and inducted assorted modern military platforms into the various theatres of operation as force…





Source: Leadership Newspaper