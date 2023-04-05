54 Days To Inauguration: Tinubu Headhunts Best Brains, Competence For Appointments





Not one who is comfortable with mediocrity, it is an indisputable fact that Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Tinubu, will not condone incompetence and mediocrity in his incoming cabinet. Going by his antecedents, those who knew his style of governance when he was governor of Lagos State have described him as a leader with a knack for headhunting the best of brains and those with the requisite competence and capacity to pilot the affairs of key government establishments.

Hinting recently about the appointments he is set to make, the president-elect stated categorically that he was out to constitute a government of national competence, which he said would form the basis for his appointments.

With ethnic and religious sentiments being weaved into the lobby for appointments into his cabinet, Tinubu said religion, ethnicity and other similar considerations would not determine appointments in his government.

“In selecting my government, I shall not be weighed down by considerations…





Source: Leadership Newspaper