Buhari Approves N320bn For Public Tertiary Institutions





The federal government has approved the sum of N320,345,040,835 as the 2023 intervention funds for public institutions across the country.

The Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arc. Sonny Echono, disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday, during an annual strategic planning workshop with all heads of the beneficiary-institutions.

Echono said the meeting was an avenue to receive feedback and evaluate the performance of TETFund’s intervention lines to help it deliver on its mandate in a more effective and efficient manner.

He stated that each university shall get, for the Year 2023 intervention cycle, the total sum of N1,154,732,133.00, each Polytechnic shall get N699,344,867.00, while each College of Education shall get N800,862,602.

The executive secretary said, “I am pleased to inform you that Mr. President has approved the 2023 disbursement guidelines in the total sum of N320,345,040, 835. (Three hundred and twenty billion, three hundred &…





Source: Leadership Newspaper