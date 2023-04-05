Court Stops Labour Party’s National Chairman, Others From Parading Themselves As Officers





Justice Hamza Muazu of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has stopped the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr Julius Abure; National Secretary, Alhaji Farouk Ibrahim, and two others from parading themselves as national officers of the party.

Others also affected by the order are the National Organising Secretary, Mr Clement Ojukwu and Treasurer of the party.

The court made the order on Wednesday in Abuja while ruling in ex-parte application argued by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief James Ogwu Onoja.

Mr Onoja had in the application informed the court how the restrained national officers allegedly forged several documents of the FCT High Court to carry out unlawful substitutions of party candidates in the just-concluded general elections.

Among the documents were the receipts, seal and affidavits of the Court to carry out criminal activities.

The senior lawyer, who tendered several documents in court, confirmed to the Judge that the Chief Registrar of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper