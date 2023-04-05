Ex-Govs Commiserate With Uzor Kalu Over Wife’s Death





The Board of Trustees (BoT) and the Executive Board of Former Governors Forum (FGF) have commiserated with a former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on the death of his wife, Mrs Ifeoma Orji Kalu.

A terse statement signed by the Executive Secretary,

Former Governors Forum, Prof. Tunde Esan, on Tuesday, said Mrs Orji Kalu in her lifetime was a worthy example of simplicity, compassion and commitment to worthy goals.

“She demonstrated sacrifice as she held forth at the home front while the husband has been engaged as a politician and public officer for more than two decades.

“As we mourn the exit of a gem of a worthy cause in her lifetime, she will always be remembered for her love for her family, people of Abia State where was the First lady and compassion for the downtrodden. May her soul rest in peace,” Prof. Esan stated.





Source: Leadership Newspaper