Goldman Sachs Reviews Upward Oil Price Forecast To $95/Barrel





Goldman Sachs has revised its oil price forecast, raising it to $95 from $90 at the end of the year for Brent crude.

The revised forecast followed decision by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries(OPEC)+ announcement that it would reduce its combined oil production by more than 1 million barrels a day, bpd.

The bank also raised its Brent crude forecast for 2024, now seeing it at $100 at the end of the year from an earlier projection of $97.

Last month, Goldman Sachs said that crude oil prices could rise to $107 per barrel if OPEC stood by its production targets. At the time, Brent was trading at around $84 per barrel.

In that same March forecast, Goldman’s analysts predicted that rising demand from China and a slow increase in non-OPEC production could prompt the cartel to reconsider its targets and start boosting output from June onwards.

Even under that scenario, however, Goldman’s analysts noted that oil prices would rise in the second half of the year.

Source: Leadership Newspaper