Kaduna Govt Appoints 65-man Transition Committee





Kaduna State government has constituted the 2023 Transition Committee comprising nominees of the outgoing Governor Nasir El-Rufai administration and the governor-elect Senator Uba Sani.

A statement issued by the special adviser on media and communications to the governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, said the committee would prepare the roadmap for implementing the SUSTAIN manifesto of the incoming government which has at its core a governance agenda to continue the progress recorded in the state since 2015.

Adekeye said the committee will also arrange the ceremonies to usher in the new government.

The statement explained that the committee would be chaired by Balarabe Abbas Lawal, the incumbent secretary to the state government (SSG), who was chairman of the transition committee in 2015 and vice-chairman in 2019.

Adekeye said the permanent secretary of Cabinet and Political Affairs, Nuhu Isyaku Buzun would serve as the secretary of the committee, which would soon be inaugurated.





Source: Leadership Newspaper