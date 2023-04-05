Kwara Court Sentences Man To 42-month Imprisonment For Rape





A Kaiama Magistrate’s Court in Kwara State has sentenced a 35-year-old man, Hussain Kamilu, to three and a half years imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl, Mariam Suleiman.

The convict was arrested on April 2, 2023 by the operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kaiama following a complaint lodged against him by Mariam that he raped her on April 1, 2023.

Upon arraignment before the court on Tuesday, Kamilu was summarily tried and sentenced by Magistrate Abubakar Boro.

The Magistrate sentenced Kamilu to one year imprisonment for criminal trespass with option of fine, one year imprisonment for intimidation with option of fine and one and a half years imprisonment for forced sexual assault without option of fine.

The convict will serve his sentence at New Bussau Correctional Centre in Niger state.

A statement by the spokesman of the NSCDC in Kwara State, Ayeni Olasunkanmi, said the convict committed the offences at Adogo village in Kaiama local…





Source: Leadership Newspaper