NIA Erects Signposts To Reduce Accident In Kaduna





In continuation of its 50th anniversary celebration, Kaduna State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Architecture (NIA), yesterday erected signposts in four major locations in Kaduna metropolis to reduce the spate of accidents.

The signposts were erected at Lugard Hall, NEPA, Stadium, and Naira roundabouts within the metropolis.

Chairman of the state chapter of NIA, Mr Samuel Obaje said it is part of their corporate social responsibility.

“The signposts erected in Kaduna city are part of our organisation’s 50th anniversary celebration. It is also an opportunity to give back to society. It is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),” he said.

Obaje said the significance of the activities being embarked on by NIA in the state is to contribute positively to the development of the state and to also create awareness that the organisation is already 50 years in existence in the state.

“As architects”, Obaje said, “we feel it is a responsibility for us to erect signboards to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper