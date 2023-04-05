Police Nab 2 For Killing Village Head, Abductions In Niger





The Niger State Police Command has arrested two suspects, who allegedly killed the village head of Gusasse, Malam Abubakar Yahaya, and kidnapped his daughter to unknown destination.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Wasiu Abiodun, said recently some suspected gunmen attacked Gusasse village via Maikunkele, Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State.

He explained that during the invasion, the assailants shot the village head and abducted his daughter and also invaded the house of a victim at Barkuta, entered Sabon-Gari in Beji, where one Manir was also shot dead and one Alh. Hassan Gusasse kidnapped, and chairman of Gan-Mamman Miyeti Allah with inflicted matchet cut injuries.

Abiodun stated further that following the unfortunate incidents in Beji and its environs, Police operatives attached to FIB Tactical Squad arrested the two suspects based on a tip-off.

He said those arrested in connection with the incident were Risku Suleiman, 34, and Haruna Umar, 20, both of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper