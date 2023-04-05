Subsidy Removal: Federal Gov’t Secures $800m World Bank Funding For Palliatives





Ahead of the removal of fuel subsidy, the federal government has disclosed that it had secured an $800million funding from the World Bank to attend to a segment of post-petroleum subsidy palliatives.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to her, the $800million was first tranche of palliatives to be disbursed through cash transfers to about 50 million Nigerians, who belong to the most vulnerable category of the society.

She said, “The secondary question on exit of fuel subsidy, this is a commitment in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). There’s a provision that says that 18 months after the effectiveness of the PIA that all petroleum products must be deregulated, that 18 months takes us to June 2023.

“Also, when we were working on the 2023 Medium Term…





Source: Leadership Newspaper