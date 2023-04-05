Tokyo Reports 1,357 New Cases





Tokyo, the Japanese capital, reported 1,357 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up by about 350 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 909.9, compared to 722.9 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria remained the same as Monday at three, while one death linked to the virus was reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, a total of 3,110 new cases were confirmed across Japan, up by about 340 from a week before.

The number of serious cases across the country fell by two from the previous day to 50, while 16 new fatalities were confirmed among COVID-19 patients.





Source: Leadership Newspaper