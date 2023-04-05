Trump Faces 34 Counts Charge, Pleads Not Guilty





Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts, including felony charges of falsifying business records, appearing in a Manhattan courtroom after surrendering to police to face an unprecedented indictment for the first time on Tuesday.

The charges were handed down by a grand jury convened by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Bragg’s office has been investigating the circumstances surrounding a payment made on Trump’s behalf to an adult film star in 2016 in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair, which Trump has denied.

Trump’s Secret Service motorcade left Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan for the courthouse shortly after 1 m, cutting through New York traffic with a police escort as spectators looked on. When his motorcade arrived, Trump waved to the crowd and cameras before entering the courthouse to turn himself in. He was expected to have his fingerprints taken while in custody at Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, but wasn’t expected to have…





