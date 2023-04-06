10th Senate: Group Backs Akpabio, Warns Against Ignoring Opposition Parties





The Northern Democratic Agenda (NDA) has called on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to immediately consult other like-minds in the opposition parties with the view of presenting candidates with high credibility and capacity to stabilise the 10th National Assembly.

It stressed that there will be a repeat of both 2011 and 2015 experiences in the election National Assembly leadership should the APC fails to put its house in order.

The group further stated that the most ideal geopolitical zone in the country to present the President of the 10th Senate is the South-South and that Senator Godswill Akpabio should be anointed given his friendship across political party divides as well as his dexterity and strong character, which are attributes expected of the headship of the next National Assembly.

National President of the group, Turaki Yakubu, told journalists that only a popular candidate will deter the opposition from altering the APC arrangement of who and where the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper