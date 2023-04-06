2023 Polls: Moghalu Defends Nobel Laureate Soyinka, Blasts Critics





A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has publicly defended Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, amid widespread social media criticisms of the latter’s remarks against the Labour Party (LP) vice presidential candidate in the just-concluded 2023 elections, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Baba-Ahmed had some days ago made scathing remarks about the Judiciary on a live TV show, insisting that President-elect, Bola Tinubu, will not be sworn in on May 29, 2023.

Soyinka described Baba-Ahmed’s remarks as a “kind of do-or-die attitude and provocation” that goes contrary to democratic disposition.

Consequently, members of the Obidient Movement loyal to the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, expressed displeasure against Soyinka’s stand and criticism of Baba-Ahmed.

But, Moghalu, who took to his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, described the Nobel Laureate as a principled fighter for justice in Nigeria and beyond.

He…





Source: Leadership Newspaper