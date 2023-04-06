Appeal Court Voids N30bn Garnishee Order Against Ebonyi Govt





The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital has set aside the judgement of a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt which had awarded over N30 billion against Ebonyi State government and a garnishee order.

The Federal High Court headed by Justice S.D. Pam had on 15th July, 2022, delivered judgement against Ebonyi State government in a suit brought to it by Andrew Bishopton Limited and two other claimants over a failed /discontinued contract for the recovery of excess deductions from Paris Club loan.

Andrew Bishopton Ltd through Mrs Jackie Ikeotuonye and others had approached the lower court asking for the sum of N30billion and other ancillary claims against the state government as irreparable damages for failure to pay a 25 percent commission on the failed contract, which the federal high court granted.

The Appeal Court upturned the judgement for lack of jurisdiction of the court, as well as its lack of merit.

The Appeal Court judgement is sequel to an…





Source: Leadership Newspaper