Benue Civil Service Is In ‘ICU’, Says Gov-elect Fr. Alia 





Benue State governor-elect, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has described the current state of affairs in the State’s civil service as that of one in critical condition and admitted to a hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He spoke to State House correspondents on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after a ‘thank you’ visit to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the governor-elect, he came to lead the state in order to infuse life into it and keep it moving.

Explaining why the state was in dire strait, the Fr. Alia said the state owes backlog of salaries, pensions and gratuities and he hoped to remain focussed and tackle the myriad of issues on his desk when he takes over office from May 29, 2023.

The governor-elect, who was accompanied on the visit to President Buhari by the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, also lamented the ethnic divisions that reared its ugly head between the people of the state and Fulani herders,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper