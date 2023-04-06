Edo’s First Class Graduates To Get Automatic Employment – Obaseki





The Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the automatic employment of all First Class graduates of Edo origin from Nigerian universities into the state’s civil and public service.

The approval was conveyed by the Edo State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa Esq., who applauded the governor for the gesture, which he described as pace-setting and a worthy move that would equip the Edo State Civil and Public Service with the best brains to engender the vision of making Edo the best place to live and work by 2050.

He noted that the gesture was initially extended to the Best Graduating Students of the Edo State University, Uzairue during its 3rd Convocation Ceremony but was later extended to the University of Benin and Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

Okungbowa said the names of 15 First Class graduates and the Best Graduating Students from the universities have since been forwarded to the Civil Service Commission for further action.

He called on Vice Chancellors of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper