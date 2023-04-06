Green House Energy To Mitigate Climate Change – Federal Govt





The minister of Science Technology and Innovation (STI) Dr. Adeleke Mamora has said that Nigeria’s Green House energy Policy will help to mitigate the impact of climate change as well as drive the country’s industrialisation agenda and security for sustainable development.

Mamora stated that the nations of the world are leveraging the new energy Order-Greenhouse energy being embraced by the world to empower their industrial activities with Green House energy policy which is a catalyst in reducing the menace of climate change

The ninister said this during the visit by the Participants of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 45 2023 National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), held in Abuja recently. He explained that Climate change is a universal issue which every country is impacted upon by the effect of industrialization and deployment of policy measures, to mitigate the challenges of climate issues.

According to a statement issued by deputy director, Press and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper