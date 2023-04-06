House Speaker: Buni Backs Wase





Former acting national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni yesterday backed the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase to emerge as the House Speaker in the 10th National Assembly.

Buni who stated this while receiving Wase and his team at his Abuja, said the party and the House of Representatives needs Wase because of his loyalty and experience.

Meanwhile, another aspirant for the speakership position, Muktar Betara has insisted on contesting the seat even if the party fails to zone it to the North East geopolitical region where he hails from.

Betara, in a statement issued by his campaign group, Betara National Patriotic Mandate said he was aware of “deft moves” by some influential leaders to zone the North-East out of the speakership race.

The statement signed by the national coordinator of the group, Mallam Maigari Al- Amin said: “We are watching the events that are going on and we can…





Source: Leadership Newspaper