Insecurity: Army Has Capacity To Deliver – COAS  





Chief of Army Staff Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has said the Nigerian Army has the capacity and moral strength to deliver on its constitutional mandate and that there is no legal task it cannot achieve. While commending the country’s troops for their commitment and sacrifices across the theatres of operations and the recently concluded general elections, he charged them to sustain the tempo in the defence of the nation.

At the closing ceremony of the 3rd Quarter Chief of Army Staff Conference in Abuja, the COAS said the Nigerian Army was on course towards self-sufficiency in defence production. He charged the commanders to identify, harness and encourage personnel with research potential to do more to enhance research and development to curb contemporary challenges.

Yahaya said, “I have no doubt that we are on course towards achieving self-sufficiency in defence production. I’m glad that the Nigerian Army research and development has in recent times received renewed push to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper