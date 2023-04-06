JUST-IN: 3 Mobile Policemen Shot Dead In Edo





Three Mobile Policemen were on Thursday morning killed while another was seriously injured as gunmen opened fire on them while they were resuming at their duty post near Agor, along the Igarra-Auchi Road in Edo State.

One of the assailants, however, died of gunshots while another sustained gunshot wounds and has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment and interrogation

Six rifles were recovered from the attackers’ hideout after it was discovered by a local vigilante group.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident happened between 5:30am and 6am close to the popular Agor market where the mobile policemen usually mount a roadblock.

It was gathered that they established the checkpoint because of the activities of kidnappers in the area who comb the farm settlements in that area kidnapping and collecting ransom from hapless farmers.

It was gathered that while the policemen were driving in their car, another of their colleague was riding on a motorbike following the vehicle…





Source: Leadership Newspaper