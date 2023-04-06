JUST-IN: Gunmen Kidnap Plateau Traditional Ruler





Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the paramount ruler of Mhiship Nation in Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State, HRH Sunday Dajep.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident happened at Chip community of Pankshin local government area of the State late Wednesday night.

According to a family source in the community, who did not want his name in print, he said that gunshots were heard at the palace of the monarch around 11pm.

He further said the traditional ruler was abducted thereafter.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, has confirmed the incident in Jos, the state capital.

Alabo said investigation was ongoing to ensure that the traditional ruler is rescued and the culprits arrested to face the wrath of the law.





Source: Leadership Newspaper